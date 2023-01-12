Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,000 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

