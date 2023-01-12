200 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $493.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $455.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $495.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.86.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.