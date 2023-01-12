200 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $493.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $455.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $495.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.86.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.