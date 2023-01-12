Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Kenneth S. Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,644,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Jabil by 2,786.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,052,000 after purchasing an additional 652,083 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 412,515 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,055,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

