Alta Advisers Ltd Takes $79,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,469,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $32,838,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.