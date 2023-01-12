500 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Purchased by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.57.

CDW Trading Up 2.3 %

CDW stock opened at $190.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

