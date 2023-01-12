500 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 36,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

NYSE GPC opened at $169.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

