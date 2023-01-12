Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 30.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point cut their target price on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $127.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.32. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $209.30. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

