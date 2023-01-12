Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 3.2 %

VMC opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.07 and its 200-day moving average is $166.66. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $204.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

