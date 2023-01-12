TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.80.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $115.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $62,178.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $822,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,953,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $62,178.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,656.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,424 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

