Insider Buying: Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Insider Buys 15,692 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) insider Robert Kyprianou purchased 15,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £24,950.28 ($30,397.51).
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
LON:PCFT opened at GBX 158.59 ($1.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 131.80 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 185.40 ($2.26). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.31. The stock has a market cap of £515.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.97.
About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust
