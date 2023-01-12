Insider Buying: Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Insider Buys 15,692 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) insider Robert Kyprianou purchased 15,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £24,950.28 ($30,397.51).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:PCFT opened at GBX 158.59 ($1.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 131.80 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 185.40 ($2.26). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.31. The stock has a market cap of £515.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.97.

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

