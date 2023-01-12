R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH) Insider William Spiegel Sells 2,822,371 Shares

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Rating) insider William Spiegel sold 2,822,371 shares of R&Q Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £1,919,212.28 ($2,338,221.59).

R&Q Insurance Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON RQIH opened at GBX 68.20 ($0.83) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.59. The stock has a market cap of £257.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 55.50 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 178.50 ($2.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1,042.17, a current ratio of 1,042.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.39.

R&Q Insurance Company Profile

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

