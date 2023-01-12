Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.56.

Equity Residential Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

