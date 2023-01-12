Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.25.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $164.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

