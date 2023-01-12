Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $44.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $381.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,104 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,284,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,387,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

