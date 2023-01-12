Barclays Increases FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $22.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTAI. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.38.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is -45.98%.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 226,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 542,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 34,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 429,321 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

