KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KKR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after buying an additional 3,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after buying an additional 1,177,018 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,751,000 after buying an additional 510,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,705,000 after buying an additional 597,379 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

