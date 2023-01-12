Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LEN. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.73.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $112.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,872,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after buying an additional 300,008 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Lennar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

