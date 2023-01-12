Guggenheim Increases Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $17.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.
Shares of LTH stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.21. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
