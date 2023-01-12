Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.39. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 55.92% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $233.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,544 shares of company stock worth $4,850,992 in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 792,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,518,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,444,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after acquiring an additional 60,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.