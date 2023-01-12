McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at Robert W. Baird

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $445.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $411.20.

MCK stock opened at $380.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,419.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

