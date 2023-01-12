MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays cut shares of MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MLNK. TheStreet lowered shares of MeridianLink from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.
MeridianLink Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of MLNK opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 368.75 and a beta of 0.58. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Chris Maloof sold 30,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $435,563.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 610.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MeridianLink Company Profile
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
