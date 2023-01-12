MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays cut shares of MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MLNK. TheStreet lowered shares of MeridianLink from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

MeridianLink Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MLNK opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 368.75 and a beta of 0.58. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

Insider Activity

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). MeridianLink had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $71.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Maloof sold 30,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $435,563.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 610.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

