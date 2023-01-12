Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $103.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.65.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.04.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.