Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

SCCO stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 25.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 69.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

