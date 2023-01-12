Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at UBS Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Olin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Olin to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.73.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. Olin has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Olin by 56.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

