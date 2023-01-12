PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PowerSchool to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.02.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $162.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.18 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

