Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at UBS Group

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Up 0.7 %

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.69. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

About Orion Engineered Carbons

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 47,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 138,509 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.