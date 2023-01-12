Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at UBS Group

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Up 0.7 %
Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.69. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $20.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons
About Orion Engineered Carbons
Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.