Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,690 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.16% of Element Solutions worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,832,000 after acquiring an additional 740,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after acquiring an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,951,000 after acquiring an additional 740,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 302,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,725,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 302,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,725,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 687,000 shares of company stock worth $13,054,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

NYSE:ESI opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.45%.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.