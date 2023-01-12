Comerica Bank Purchases 690 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in HubSpot by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,398,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $301.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $596.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -126.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.