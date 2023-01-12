Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.57. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.