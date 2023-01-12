Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLA Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.53.

Shares of KLAC opened at $419.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

