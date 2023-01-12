Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.36.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $130.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.