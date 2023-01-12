Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after buying an additional 2,379,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after buying an additional 2,267,966 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.57 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $112.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.