Comerica Bank Sells 9,554 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of SM Energy worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SM. CWM LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 4.48. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.92%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

