Comerica Bank Sells 6,373 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of TransUnion worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 28.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 15.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 222.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU opened at $66.39 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

