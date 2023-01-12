Comerica Bank Buys 4,452 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance
NYSE:FCX opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59.
Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Freeport-McMoRan Profile
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.