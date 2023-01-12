Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,115 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 372,591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $23,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 2.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $205,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $85.85 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,200,017 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

