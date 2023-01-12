Comerica Bank Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.21 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $86.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.65.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

