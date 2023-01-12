Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Up 0.7 %

Bill.com stock opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,974 shares of company stock worth $9,255,743. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Pelion Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Bill.com by 17,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,164,000 after acquiring an additional 384,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bill.com by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,176,000 after acquiring an additional 341,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.