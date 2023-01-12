DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 47,093 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
DoorDash Stock Performance
DASH stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.35.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.