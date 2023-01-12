DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 47,093 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.