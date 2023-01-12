Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of Independence Realty Trust worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after buying an additional 3,040,046 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 90.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after buying an additional 1,248,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 78.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,730,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,182,000 after buying an additional 1,202,185 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
