Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of BCE by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of BCE by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $12,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after purchasing an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,511,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,121,000 after purchasing an additional 272,131 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BCE opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.78.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.