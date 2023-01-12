Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells 508,101 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Michael Linse sold 66,803 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $666,693.94.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

ChargePoint stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,533 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 954,453 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

