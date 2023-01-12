Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells 508,101 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Michael Linse sold 66,803 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $666,693.94.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
ChargePoint stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99.
A number of research firms have commented on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
