Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Tobam bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $598.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $585.49 and its 200 day moving average is $493.97. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $638.87.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

