International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,642,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,196,000 after acquiring an additional 328,208 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

International Paper Stock Down 0.0 %

IP opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.