Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $196.01 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.77.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

