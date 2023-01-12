Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,070 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.99.

Boston Properties Stock Up 3.5 %

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $69.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

