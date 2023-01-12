Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $83.36.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.