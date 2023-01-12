Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,562 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

