Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 5,124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,458,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after buying an additional 213,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,270,000 after buying an additional 167,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $140.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.72 and its 200 day moving average is $134.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

