Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 344,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $410.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $413.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.62.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,149. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

